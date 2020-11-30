Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 28

METH POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation by the Kettering Hospital in Piqua. After further investigation, the driver, Benjamin Kersey, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Miami County, Ohio for a probation violation. Benjamin attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Benjamin was subsequently arrested on the warrant. He was also charged with obstructing, drug paraphernalia, and left of center. Suspected methamphetamine was also located inside the car. The methamphetamine will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for further testing.

PROJECT LIFESAVER: The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Troy Police Department with the report of a missing juvenile in the 1500 block of Cheshire Road apartments. A 12-year-old male who is part of “Project Lifesaver” was reported missing sometime overnight. The male juvenile was located in Troy with the assistance of nearby residents and the implementation of project lifesaver equipment.

Nov. 29

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation in the area of McKinley Avenue and Brook Street, Piqua. After further investigation, the female driver was arrested for OVI, open container, and marked lanes.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the Paris Court trailer park on 10220 N. County Road 25-A, Springcreek Twp. on a burglary complaint. The reporting party the residence had been gone through, with four .22 pistols, one 12 gauge shotgun, and four Pioneer speakers taken. Case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of State Route 718, Concord Twp., on a suspicious complaint. After further investigation, the reporting stated that a vehicle had pulled into his driveway and blacked out. No person was seen leaving the vehicle. While on the scene the owner of the vehicle was found, and a field sobriety test was conducted. The owner was then transported home. No charges will be filed. This case is closed.

SPEEDING: A deputy issued a citation to a subject for speeding at 87mph in a 55mph zone on U.S. Route 36 near Rangeline Rd., Covington. The defendant’s vehicle was also searched having probable cause due to the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana shake and plastic bags used to store marijuana were found.