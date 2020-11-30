Mayor, city should be ashamed of its disregard of public health

To the Editor:

I have been living in New York City for more than 16 years, but I grew up in Troy and remember the tree lighting ceremony fondly.

This year, I can’t believe the city government approved this mass gathering of hundreds during a time when the region is already experiencing uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19.

It’s difficult to convey the carnage of the first wave of infection in NYC. It’s even more difficult to understand how local leaders in Troy chose to ignore the lessons of that suffering, and the over 200,000 dead from this virus.

As of the writing of this letter, the infection rate in Miami county is an estimated 1 in 22 people. No matter what you think about New York City, the virus does not care about your views. It is no less infectious or deadly in Troy than it was in NYC. The idea that “it can never happen in Troy” is as dangerous as it is ignorant.

The mayor and city council should be ashamed of their disregard for the lives of the people they are supposed to serve.

Adam Detrick

Brooklyn, New York