KHN Updates Visitor Restriction Policy

KETTERING – Kettering Health Network is changing its visitor policy to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19. Effective Tuesday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will no longer be allowed any visitors.

There are exceptions to the new policy:

Patients coming for a physician office visit may have one visitor

Maternity patients may have one visitor.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person.

Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time.

End-of-Life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis

