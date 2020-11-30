‘Giving Tuesday’ celebrates giving back

MIAMI COUNTY — While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days focusing on consumerism and “good deals,” Giving Tuesday lays focus on giving back and “doing good.”

Created in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, Giving Tuesday — commemorated across social media under #GivingTuesday — is a global generosity movement “unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

Participation in GivingTuesday can include joining in on a local fundraiser, giving to your favorite cause, showing gratitude to healthcare and essential workers, or sharing kindness with a neighbor.

For Miami County residents interested in giving back to their communities, several opportunities are available via local, long-standing foundations.

The United Way of Miami County is currently in the midst of its annual fundraising campaign.

With a goal of $1.35 million, the United Way will be collecting donations through the end of the year. Donations go toward supporting more than 30 local agencies, which assist Miami County communities in a variety of ways, including food assistance, education/child care, healthcare, recreation and more.

To learn more, or to give, and to see a list of partner agencies, visit www.UnitedWayMCO.org. Donations can also be mailed to: United Way of Miami County, PO Box 36, Troy, OH 45373.

The Miami County Foundation is another organization dedicated to advancing the local communities by providing support for programs in the arts, community development, education, health and human services.

In the fall of 2019, the Miami County Foundation awarded $336,633 in grant monies to local agencies.

To learn more about the organization and how to give, visit www.MiamiCountyFoundation.org.

Troy, Tipp City, and Piqua also have individual community foundations focused on giving back to local agencies and organizations with support to education, arts and culture, social services, health and safety, recreation, and the environment.

To learn more about donating to these foundations, visit www.TheTroyFoundation.com; www.TippFoundation.org; and www.PiquaCommunityFoundation.org.

Additionally, each year, Meijer offers a Simply Give program, which was created in 2008, allows customers to purchase a $10 donation card to benefit a local food pantry.

Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer food-only gift card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store.

This Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Meijer will double match any donation card purchased, effectively tripling a customer’s contribution. The store will hold a second double-match day on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Donation cards purchased from the Troy Meijer will go to the Covington Outreach Association Food Pantry, at 101 N. Wall St., Covington.