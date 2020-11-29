PIQUA—J. Colleen Fry, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 6:48 a.m. Saturday November 28, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy. She was born December 24, 1933 in Miami County to Marion W. Cron who died in 1952, and Edna A. (Kiser) Cron who died in 1976.

Survivors include three children, April (Dave) Vosler, Julie (Joe) Adams, Edward (Cathy) Fry all of Piqua; her former husband, Lloyd (Teri) Fry of Piqua; six grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Vosler, Ryan Vosler, Farrah (Ross) Ettlin, John (Felicia) Fry, Ben (Krystal) Fry, Brandon Adams; and three great grandchildren, Charlie Vosler, Jake Vosler, Aspen Fry. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Jones in 1981.

Mrs. Fry was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired from the Piqua Elder-Beerman Store as an Associate in 2009. She was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and took pride in her yard work. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A private service for her family to honor her life will at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.