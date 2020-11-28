Writers should present topics in a fair and thoughtful manner

To the Editor:

Like too many authors I read, the bias is starkly evident from beginning to end of their articles. Too often, what I don’t see is wisdom and humility, and a sincere proclivity to the truth. Truth is not sincere opinions confidently espoused nor lambasting opposing views. A writer needs meekness that gives him the perspective that his own view may be in error. From such a foundation, one has a greater opportunity to present topics in a fair and thoughtful manner.

Writing from the “left” or “right” too often puts a writer in an alienating mode and frequently serves to add to the mountain of divisiveness already in existence. How is humanity ever to hope for enlightenment when too many use their words as a cleaver, severing objections to their ideas, serving only themselves…rather than opening up the minds of their readers to fully grasp the subject at hand in a comprehensive, non-divisive manner and perhaps encouraging them to always question their sources’ evenhandedness.

Words can incite negativity. Is that the best use of one’s talent? Published writers are gifted with such a wondrous challenge to educate and expand our perception of Truth. It is difficult to write words that convey the intended meaning concisely/clearly. There will frequently be those that “interpret” an author’s words…diluting and way too often perverting them. But a writer must not be discouraged by this.

I suspect there are too many writers using publishing opportunities to serve an ulterior bias. I can hope that others are not. It is a privilege to be published. We must strive to avoid words of division and build a lexicon of unity in the hearts and minds of our readers. This does not mean we avoid pointed criticisms when warranted. It does mean that we must vehemently avoid using all-inclusive terminology (Democrats/Republicans/those on the left/right, etc.) so as to manipulate one’s readers into seeing a large segment of humanity as being inflicted with some horrible nasty prejudice of one sort or another. The gift of being published ought to arouse in writers an inherent obligation to do no harm on their path to enlighten…themselves and their readers.

— Robert Matthew Di-Angelo

Troy