West Milton council review budget changes

WEST MILTON — Village council members discussed several amendments to the village’s 2020-2021 budgets at its Tuesday meeting.

“We got a lot of COVID funds this year,” finance director Jill Grise said, noting that the village received a total of $417,000 through CARES Act funding. “We got our final distribution this week; I don’t anticipate getting any other revenues this year for it.”

The village’s budget committee also made cuts in almost every department and put off several major projects. “We sit down with all the department heads, and basically go through the budget line item by line item,” Mayor Anthony Miller said. “There were some tough decisions made, as to cutting some projects.”

The village fire and police departments agreed to wait on planned purchases of ATVs, and the street department will wait to replace at least one aging retaining wall in the village. “Everybody shared in the pain a little bit,” council member and budget committee member Jason Land said.

Street re-surfacing was also affected, as projects for 2020 were put off until 2021. “We had budgeted to do street re-paving this year and we didn’t do it,” acting village manager Ben Herron said. “Basically, we’re doubling our paving amount and trying to hit the streets that we had for this year plus a couple more, and then put in ADA-compliant ramps.”

In other business, council members also discussed the status of a new water booster station and the installation of a sewer line running across the OH-571 bridge. The new water booster station is already being constructed off-site and will be installed at the park sometime around April. Bids for the installation will go out in January.

The village received four different bids for the OH-571 bridge sewer line project, and council members plan to accept a bid of $42,426 from Insight Pipe contracting at their next meeting. “That will be on for the next council meeting,” Herron said. “This is actually the last resolution for the capital in 2020.”

Council members also heard an update on the village’s recycling program and discussed the possibility of hiring a consultant to explore options for using existing fiber optic cable as an economic development tool. The village already has a point-of-presence, that could be used to tie in commercial high-speed internet for future businesses.

“We’re looking at our options right now,” Miller said. “To me, this has always been something that we could use as an economic development tool.”

“It’s a tool that we can use to attract new businesses to come in,” he said. “This is just another tool in our toolbox to try to create economic development.”

Council members discussed several possible options for the village’s new recycling program, including curbside pick-up or a single container that residents could bring recyclable materials to for drop-off. The village’s contract with Waste Management expires in January, and renewing it would result in an estimated 30% rate increase.

“We would have had to negotiate the contract Jan. 1 anyway,” Herron said. “Just to extend our contract was going to be close to 30 percent.”

Curbside recycling would cost residents approximately $5-$9 per month, or approximately $187, 704 per year total for the village. “To have a container that we dump twice a month would be around $19,500-$20,000 per year total,” Herron said.