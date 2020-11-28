Troy girls hold off Piqua in MVL action

TROY — For the Troy girls basketball team, the biggest win Saturday may have been avoiding serious injury to standout junior guard Macie Taylor.

For a Piqua team that has already been hit hard with an injury, it was a game where the Lady Indians continued to progress and battle.

In the end, Troy was able to open several big leads in the second half and hold on for a 42-38 victory.

Troy improved to 2-0 with the win, while Piqua dropped to 1-1.

Taylor scored 16 points in just two-and-a half quarters and had Troy in front 27-18 after scoring five straight points early midway through the third quarter when she went down after diving out of bounds for a loose ball and suffering what appeared to be a sprained ankle.

“I think Macie (Taylor) is the top players in the area and one of the top players in the Dayton area,” Troy coach Jeremy Hughes said. “It was (a difficult situation playing without her). But, I loved the way our team handled it. They were concerned for Macie, but they stay focused on what they needed to do. It was next girl up.”

Four points by Brynn Siler and two free throws by Morgan Kaiser opened the lead to 33-18 lead.

“Brynn (Siler) and Morgan (Kaiser) were just solid in there,” Hughes said. “And I thought Caitlyn O’Neill, for being a JV player without much varsity experience, did a great job in there for us.”

Piqua responded with a 9-0 run.

Karley Johns scored the final four points of the third quarter.

Andrea Marrs started the fourth quarter, scoring off a dish from Elise Cox and when Reagan Toopes hit a three, Troy led just 33-27 with 6:33 remaining.

“We knew Piqua was going to make a couple runs,” Hughes said.

But, Troy again answered, with Siler and Kaiser scoring on putbacks and Madalynn Hughes drilling a three to make it 40-27 midway through the quarter.

Piqua again rallied, going on an 8-0 run.

Kenzi Anderson had a steal and layup and when Mahala Bragg hit a 3-pointer, Piqua trailed just 40-35 with 40 seconds remaining.

Elise McCann hit two free throws for Troy with 30 seconds to go, before Toopes hit a three at the buzzer to make it 42-38.

“I was really proud of the way our kids battled,” Piqua coach Greg Justice, whose standout post Aubree Schrubb is expected to miss most of the season after foot surgery, said. “We have two girls coming off ACL injuries last year. We had another girl who had her tonsils taken out. We have had maybe three or four practices together.

“It is definitely still a work in progress. We know what we have to work on and get better at. But, I am proud of their effort today.”

Piqua stayed closed in the first half by getting to the line, trailing just 8-7 after one quarter and 20-16 at half, despite only making three field goals. The Lady Indians were 10 of 14 from the line in the first half, but shot just two free throws in the second half.

“I am not sure what happened there,” Justice said. “We need to stay aggressive on offense.”

Hughes was happy with the win.

“We are still learning to finish off games,” he said. “We won our first game by about 20 points. We had some turnovers at the end, I would have liked for us to be more aggressive.”

Taylor led all scorers with 16 points, while Siler had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Hughes added six points and Kaiser pulled down 10 rebounds.

Johns led Piqua with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Toopes scored 11 points and Anderson added six. Andrea Marrs grabbed seven rebounds.

Troy was 16 of 60 from the floor for 27 percent and six of eight from the line for 75 percent.

Piqua was 11 of 44 from the floor for 25 percent and 11 of 16 from the line for 69 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 44-28 and had 13 turnovers to Piqua’s 16.

Troy will play at Greenville Wednesday, while Piqua will host Vandalia-Butler.