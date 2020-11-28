The earth spins and tilts, busily circling its way around the sun. Time is always on the move. Seasons wax and wane in ever-changing transition.

As November bids a staid farewell, eager December awaits to take its place. We’ve now arrived on the doorstep of the year’s final month—a period once reckoned as the deep of the year.

Within this pending twelfth month lies the memory of times past and the expectations of times to come.

Days grow short and increasingly dark. The sun seems almost reluctant to make its expected appearance—arriving increasingly late, only to grudgingly scribe a low arc across the sky before departing all too early.

Moreover, the proffered light is dim, slanting down at an unfamiliar angle, and weak, as if those faraway solar fires might be running out of fuel and burning low.

Of course, mankind has always feared that which he doesn’t understand or can’t control. To those shivering watchers long ago, what reassurance did the heavens provide that such an obviously threatening progression wouldn’t continue, ending in eternal night?

No wonder those ancients, lacking the perspective of astronomical understanding, dreaded this time of the year. The why of a disappearing sun was a fearsome mystery with ominous portents.

Moreover, there was little hope and comfort to be found within the increasing cold. And these next few weeks are indeed apt to be cold. Not chilly or nippy or frosty…cold!

The few cold snaps we faced during October and November, did little to temper us in to the cold weather immediately ahead. Those frigid bouts in October and November invariably fail to prepare us for a cold more fundamental.

A December thermometer reading can be identical to a reading back in November—but somehow, there’s still a difference. As inexplicable as it is unmistakable. A manifest distinction you feel not with your skin but deep within your bones.

Once we’ve tempered in, that same cold might not feel all that bitter come January or February. But now, it’s a profound cold, having less to do with actual temperature as it does vested substance…and the certainty that there’s more—and worse!—where that came from.

The old ones knew the deep of the year as the heart of both darkness and cold. Consequently, they called it this time of year “midwinter.” Hence the timeframe reference in that lovely lovely old carol by Gustav Holst and Christina Rossetti.

“But,” you might protest, “December is not the middle of winter. The old folks got it wrong!”

But they didn’t—not in their way of thinking. They viewed winter as a season stretching from the end of October to the beginning of February. Midwinter fell on the solstice. We moderns have merely reconsidered the astronomical checkpoints and simply shifted the seasonal start and finish lines so that autumn ends and winter begins at the time of the passing solstice.

The deep of the year is found in the old midwinter. We’ve certainly reached a time of cyclical ebb—a low point of least light and shortest days. , Darkness seems close to prevailing. While the cold is deep and visceral.

Yet I disagree with the carol’s poet lyricist’s assessment in calling or thinking it bleak. Not in the sense of being cheerless or lacking color.

Take a walk. See for yourself. Judged on its own merits, I find this a time of subtle beauty and varied pleasures.

If there’s a bit of frost on the ground, the whole world will sparkle—even on a gloomy morning. Brooks will be sheathed with ice—fragile panes, razor-thin, ephemeral, their surface filigreed with the runes of the passing night wind.

A male cardinal ensconced amid a tangle of blackberry canes can inspire an entire morning.

A flock of inquisitive chickadees can fulfill a day.

If it’s singing you want, the tree sparrow will happily oblige. Likely as not, a Carolina wren will try to do him one better.

There will always be bluejays about, fussing long and loud over practically everything. Crows, too, equally raucous.

And for comic relief, look up a nuthatch. Not only does he yammer like a bird with stuffy nasal passages, but he’s put together funny, dressed odd, and apt to blithely walk headfirst down the sides of trees.

On the other hand, if you’re in a more serious mood, head for the pines. The midst of a pine grove is like being in a fragrant and dimly lit green church— peaceful, profound, the perfect antidote to time spent trying to survive the stresses and incomprehensibility of our current world.

It’s unimportant whether we look upon these next weeks as late autumn or old-school midwinter. What matters is the opportunity it provides to readjust our expectations, change our outlook, and get back to the fundamentals.

Days shorten. Light dims. Cold creeps in. Time and season seem to slow like a pendulum about to reverse directions.

We’ve arrived, at that moment of summation and prediction—the point where past and future balance on a solstice.

The deep of the year.