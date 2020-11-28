The Bells Toll

When I first volunteered a few years back, an elderly gentleman stopped and related his story. As yet a teenager in the early 1940’s he signed up, waved goodbye to a crying mother, and boarded a troop train. After a mostly restless night, the train stopped somewhere in the middle west. Sleepily disembarking from the train, there they were…beautiful ladies in the uniform of the Salvation Army pouring hot coffee and serving warm cookies. He told me that he would never forget the kindness and dropped a bill into the bucket. The Army began in 1862 to help those in need. The mission has never changed.

Covid-19 has altered the calculus for the whole world. Here in the U.S. lines seem endless in large cities, the daily new case rate is passing 150,000, deaths may hit three million by the end of the first year. That is five times the number killed in the entire Vietnam war and one hundred times the loss in 9/11. The next three months appear to be heading south quickly — scary.

Pandemic is a new and ugly word in our vocabulary. Millions of people have lost their jobs and the number of small businesses boarding up forever is as of yet unknown. Family routines are disrupted as schools close, reopen, and close again. The loss has hit the lowest wage earners disproportionately. To go to work and risk death or to stay home, lose your job, and wonder how to feed the children. A Faustian bargain!

Imagine the sleepless nights pondering the loss of your home, sleeping in your car, or dealing with hungry children. Or the pain of the formerly employed having to take first-time hand-outs. The spirit in The Christmas Carol pulls back his robe to reveal starving children. Peter, Paul, and Mary sang, “How many years must a man look up and pretend he just doesn’t see?”

This year, more than ever, those of us lucky enough to be working or on fixed incomes need to consider our Miami County neighbors. The second great commandment is “Love your neighbor” Mark 12. Add to that, “Faith without works is dead” James 2.

Thanks to Kroger and La Tapatia (formerly Food Town) for opening their doors and providing a warm, safe space. What if the 10,000 weekly shoppers gave $1 for each store visit over the next five weeks? Add to that, five dollars weekly from all those folks receiving paychecks—the price of one latte. And who will join me in writing a check? Remember 93 percent of the money stays in Miami County.

Or, if you cannot give, will you volunteer for one hour? Come on, Miami County, we can do this— together! Troy cares!

For details text Harold Robinson at 937-657-1020 or email camelot@woh.rr.com. You will receive a schedule with open times and dates.