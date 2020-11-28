Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 24

WARRANTS: A deputy made contact with two males in the 700 Block of Mote Road, Covington. It was learned both males had warrants for their arrest out of Shelby County. Both males were arrested and transported to the Sunoco in Piqua where they were turned over to Sidney PD.

WARRANTS: A deputy observed a brown Chevy truck pulled off the side of the roadway on Children’s-Home Road. near E. State Route 41. The deputy made contact with the driver, David Moore of Springfield, Ohio. David was found to have multiple warrants that were not good pickups, and a suspended driver’s license. David was given a ride to his place of work in Troy.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to make contact with a Bethel Township man in reference to identity fraud. He advised that someone used his name to open a bank account, which was receiving unemployment benefits. This case is pending.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A resident in the 100 block of Pipers Pine, Pleasant Hill, reported two dogs were running loose and one bit her daughter.

THEFT: A resident in the 5000 block of Loy Road, Brown Twp. advised two handguns were missing from her residence.

Nov. 25

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation. After further investigation, the 19-year-old driver, Rilie Pohl, was arrested and charged with OVI, open container, and lights required.

BURGLARY: Glen Kendall, 78, of West Milton, was charged with fourth-degree felony burglary from a Nov. 13 incident.

Nov. 26

OVI: A deputy responded to the 6500 block of West State Route 55, Union Twp. on a report of a possible accident with injury. After further investigation, Michael Fraley was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, and released to a valid driver.