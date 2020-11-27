Troy to review 2021 budget

TROY — Troy City Council will review its 2021 annual budget at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena.

The 2021 budget includes an estimated $350,000 ‘one-stop-shop’ community/welcome visitor center with public restroom facilities in downtown Troy as well as investment in industrial land as part of its economic development plan. The budget also includes the $6.1 million Fire Station No. 1 project, police body and cruiser cams, and the beginning of the West Main Street Corridor construction expenses.

No cuts to staff or on-going services were included in the budget.

The workshop will not be recorded at the requests of the finance committee chairman John Schweser, according to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.

The annual request to assist agencies includes Troy Main Street for $55,000; Troy REC for $29,000; and Troy Development Council at $125,000. All three agencies will be paid quarterly from 2021 and in the future “to help manage cash flow.”

According to the memo from Titterington to the finance committee, the 2021 budget recommends “a fairly flat operating budget” with few long-planned capital expenses which will be offset by bond financing.

The budget anticipates $20.2 million in income tax revenue, down from $20.4 million in 2020.

The general fund budgeted expenses are 16.4 percent higher than 2020 “due to significant project carryforward deferred ” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The budget anticipated $29.1 million in operating expenses ($28.7 million in 2020) and $14.2 million in capital expenses ($8.5 million in 2020).

The general fund estimated balance in 2020 is $25.4 million and is expected to drop to $20.6 million in 2021 due to large infrastructure projects.

The following items are listed as potential purchases in the 2021 budget: $190,000 to replace the fire department’s 2007 medic unit; $220,000 for body and vehicle camera systems for the Troy Police Department; $55,000 for a 1-ton utility truck for the refuse collection; $158,000 to replace 2005 5-ton dump truck and $380,000 for street lighting for the street department.

Approximately of $12.6 million in Capital Improvement fund items are in the 2021 budget, some of which include: $545,000 for the Madison Street lift station offset by $470,000 state grant and $50,000 CDBG funds; $50,000 for the design of the downtown welcome center; $70,000 for concrete under garage area of the Treasure Island Marina; $6.1 million for the Fire Station No. 1 building; $50,000 for Treasure Island harbor dredging; $650,000 for the construction administration/inspection phase of West Main Street; $800,000 in road paving; $525,000 for phase 1 of West Main Street right-of-way acquisition and $525,000 for phase 2 West Main Street right-of-way acquisition. Although listed in the future potential priority list, $700,000 for downtown streetscape of two quadrants of the Public Square is also included in the 2021 budget.