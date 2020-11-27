Local church rallies to bring Hope to Honduras

PIQUA — A local church is working hard to collect supplies and necessities for people in need, over 1,800 miles away.

“We saw, after this first hurricane went through two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta, the horrific damage that had been done. A lot of people were left homeless, so we kind of jumped into action and wanted to get started, to do something to try and aid some of these families who are in a very destitute situation,” Rob Alexander, missions coordinator for The Valley Church, said.

In addition to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as well as an outbreak of Dengue Fever earlier this year, the people of Honduras were hit with Hurricane Eta, a Category 4 storm, on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Two weeks later, Hurricane Iota, a Category 5 storm, hit within 20 miles of the first hurricane and has devastated much of the north coast of the country. Just this week, many parts of Honduras have experienced mudslides due to massive rainfall in wake of the hurricanes, which have effectively washed away major bridges and cut off many roadways. This has hindered rescue efforts tremendously and interrupted the transporting of supplies and basic needs to those who need them most.

The Valley Church has a long history with Honduras; as far back as Alexander can remember, they have done mission work in the Latin American country. Currently, the church has a 10-year partnership with a church in Northern Honduras, where they work together to build a pastoral training center and are working to construct five new churches by 2023.

“The whole North coast, where we spend most of our mission work down there, has just been heavily impacted. Our goal is to get some relief to them. The other side of this, and people may not understand if they haven’t been to a third world country, is they lost five major bridges with the first hurricane, and they’ve lost several more with the second. When (everything) is shut down, you can’t get food, supplies, anything through the country to get to these places,” Alexander said. “You’ve already got people who have been horribly impacted, and now you’ve got the challenge to get things to them, to aid them.”

Currently, the Valley Church is collecting any and all items ranging from personal care items to tools but is most in need of the basic necessities such as dry food and summer clothing. Monetary donations are also accepted and all proceeds go directly to helping the people of Honduras. Donations are currently being accepted through Dec. 7 and donation centers are set up around the area:

• The Valley Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Valley Church, 916 N. Market St., Troy (Sherwood Shopping Center) Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Wapak Athletic Club, 610 Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Valley Church is also looking for volunteers to help with collecting, sorting, and packing items in preparation for shipping them to Honduras in the coming weeks. Anyone interested in volunteering can email ralexander@a-t-i.net or call 937-773-0661.

“I think there’s a lot of things in our society right now that seem to divide us, whether its politics or race or even COVID, and this is something, I think, we can rally around. I think we can all agree that there are people in this world who are way worse off than we are. All of a sudden, you change your focus and your priorities change, because you realize people are fighting for their lives,” Alexander said.

For more information about Hope for Honduras, visit https://thevalley.church/hopeforhonduras.