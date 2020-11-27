JOANN MCDONALD

PIQUA—JoAnn “Jo” McDonald, age 80, of Piqua, Ohio, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Ester and Carl Sheets; her sister Clara Jean and her grandson Adam (Sherry).

JoAnn was born on February 7, 1940 in Blanchester, Ohio to Carl and Ester Sheets. She was previously married for 21 years (James McDermott) and raised 5 children. After raising her children, she moved to Killeen, Texas where she met her husband Jack McDonald.

While in Texas, she worked in various service positions and completed her general education requirements at Central Texas College. JoAnn and Jack later moved to Piqua, Ohio where JoAnn was employed at Piqua High School for 10 years as a special needs assistant. She attended The Valley Church of Piqua, Ohio for 21 years and volunteered in various positions. One of her favorite past times was dancing with Jack, the love of her life. JoAnn especially loved her role as Grammy! She treasured all of her grandchildren and embraced every moment she spent with them. She enjoyed taking them camping, fishing, and of course, sleepover’s at Grammy & Grandpa Jack’s house.

She is survived by her faithful and loving husband Jack McDonald of 34 years, his son Terry (Jamie) her sister Peggy (Louie) and Brother’s Herschel (Bonnie) and Roger (Maggie) and her 5 children Debra (Donnie), Sherry, Donna (David), Jodi (Bill) and David (Cyndi); her grandchildren Sean, Anthony, Brittany, Sabrina, Sydney, Joe, Alison, Anna, Noah, Emily, Mary, Nellie, Reed, Ridge, Jayden and her great grandchildren; Trinity, Aiden, Ahren, Mason, Leighton, Lydianna, Reece and Oliver.

A special thank you to the staff of Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio for 39 months of wonderful and loving care.

A service to honor her life will be held for her whole family privately at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Monnin officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton OH 45459, or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton OH 45420. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.