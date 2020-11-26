Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 13

THEFT: Officer responded to 1811 Carlyle Drive on the report of someone taking change from a vehicle overnight.

THEFT: Male reported loose change taken from his unlocked vehicle near 15 Kestrel Court.

THEFT: Officer responded to 1323 Ridgeway Ave. on the report of a subject taking change froma vehicle overnight.

THEFT: Complainant wanted to report the theft of two collectors coins.

Nov. 14

DAMAGING: Officer dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint at 330 E. Water St. Kaden Barton-Rose, 18, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging, and Destany Rees, 18, of Troy, was charged with complicity.

Nov. 16

TRESPASSING: A subject who was previously trespassed from the library went to the library and dropped off an unwanted package. Adelbert Cutcher, 62, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

TRESPASSING: Male was entering a property that is condemned. David Wintrow, 56, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Nov. 17

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for squealing tires. It fled the stop and the driver and passenger ran into a house. Driver was charged with failure to comply and disturbing the peace.

DRUGS: Male overdosed outside of Walmart entrance and was unconscious. Drugs were recovered from the male and sent to lab for analysis. Bryon Jarrett, 32, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.