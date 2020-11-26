Agave and Rye opens in Troy

TROY — The Troy location of Agave & Rye Tequila & Bourbon Hall will hold its grand opening Friday, having held a ribbon-cutting and soft opening earlier this week.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Dine-in, delivery, and curbside pick-up options are available, according to owner and CEO Yavonne Sarber.

The restaurant, which Sarber describes as a “scratch kitchen” and “completely chef-driven” offers several types of tacos, chips, and salsas, and a menu of “not a taco” options, including a burger and chicken sandwich.

Agave & Rye also boasts a collection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons, along with numerous signature drinks.

The restaurant’s location, in the building which once housed La Piazza at 2 N. Market St., went through a complete cosmetic overhaul in the past two months.

According to Sarber, a “tremendous” amount of surprises and setbacks came up during renovation.

“The condition of the building itself was far worse than we initially knew, causing us to spend nearly $100,000 more than planned,” Sarber said. “However, we’re confident the benefits are well worth the investment.”

Before the pandemic hit, Sarber said she and her husband/co-owner Wade had “aggressive expansion plans in place” for Agave & Rye, which currently has locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“Of course, we had to take a step back to accommodate the new challenges, but we’ve never been ones to shy away from a challenge,” Sarber said. “As we reopened and adapted, we realized not only were we able to sustain Agave & Rye, but we were able to increase our profitability, all while continuing to bring light, happiness, and good food to the communities we care about.”

Sarber said current restaurants have adjusted operations to adhere to safety regulations brought on by the pandemic, and new restaurants have been designed to operate safely in the age of COVID-19.

“Our upcoming restaurants have been laid out to accommodate social distancing and heightened health and safety practices,” she said. “We’re proud to say the Agave & Rye brand is doing exceptionally well.”

For more information, visit Agave & Rye’s Facebook page or online at www.agaveandrye.com