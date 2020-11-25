Troy, Piqua girls open hoop season with wins; Bradford tops Newton; Newton bowlers sweep Dayton Christian

TROY — The Troy and Piqua girls basketball teams will play at Troy Saturday in a noon, varsity-only game.

Both teams opened the season this week with wins.

Troy opened with a 55-35 road win over Stebbins Monday night.

After trailing 10-9 after one quarter, Troy took control.

The Trojans opened a 25-19 halftime lead and increased it to 42-27 after three quarters.

Macie Taylor led the Trojans with 25 points, six assists and four steals.

Morgan Kaiser added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Brynn Siler grabbed 15 rebounds and scored eight points.

Troy was 21 of 60 from the floor for 35 percent, including four of 15 from 3-point range for 27 percent. The Trojans made nine of 14 free throws for 64 percent.

Stebbins was 14 of 60 from the floor for 23 percent and hit just four of 22 shots from long range for 18 percent. The Indians made three of seven free throws for 43 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 45-29 and both teams had 20 turnovers.

Piqua hosted Fairborn Wednesday and won 63-55.

The Lady Indians trailed 17-14 after one quarter, but led 33-24 at halftime and 50-38 after three quarters.

Karley Johns had a monster game for the Indians, with 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Andrea Marrs had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Reagan Toopes had 10 points and dished out five assists.

Kenzi Anderson added eight points.

Piqua was 21 of 50 from the floor for 42 percent, including five of 12 from 3-point range for 42 percent.

The Indians converted 16 of 28 free throws for 57 percent.

Piqua had 31 rebounds in the game and 14 turnovers.

Bradford tops

Newton in CCC

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-29 win over Newton Tuesday night.

Bradford led 13-4 after one quarter, but Newton rallied to take a 20-19 halftime lead.

The Railroaders took control in the second half, opening a 33-26 lead after three quarters and holding Newton to three points in the final eight minutes.

Cassi Mead led Bradford with 20 points, while Austy Miller added 12 points.

Jaden Stine played excellent defense and scored nine points for Newton, while Camryn Gleason also scored nine points.

Bradford will host Houston Saturday, while Newton will play at Fairlawn.

BOWLING

Newton teams

sweep DC

WEST MILTON — The Newton bowling teams swept Dayton Christian Monday.

The boys won 1,665-1,291.

Spencer Newhouse led Newton with a 319 series on games of 144 and 175.

The girls won 1,519-1010.

Avery Hartman led Newton with games of 149 and 175 for a 324 series.

Newton will bowl at Valley View Monday.