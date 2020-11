John E. Sarver, 89, of Union, formerly of Arcanum, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 29, at the Shiloh New Conference Meeting House, 8340 Delisle-Fourman Rd., Arcanum. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.