SARA A. SHAEFFER

TROY—Sara “Sally” A. Shaeffer, age 76, of Troy, passed away in her sleep with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 30, 1944 in Sharon, PA to the late James W. and Sara (Shick) Metz. On July 1, 1961, she married William L. Shaeffer. He preceded her in death in 1997.

Sally is survived by her children: Bill T. Shaeffer of Crestwood, KY, James (Laura) Shaeffer of Yorktown, IN and Mary Lou (Quan) Nguyen of Acworth, GA; sister: Mary Alice Metz of Troy, OH; brother: Jim Metz of Upper Sandusky, OH; and seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Gabrielle, Alexis, Alexandra, Lauren, Leah and Benjamin. Sally attended Sinclair College and then graduated from Edison State College in early childhood education. She was a member of Grandmothers Club Sally worked for the campaign of Warren Davidson. She retired as a Preschool Teacher at Troy Christian School after over 50 years of service.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Troy with Rev. Dr. Chris Heckaman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.