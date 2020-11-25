RUDOLPH SCHNEIDER

PIQUA—Rudolph “Rudy” B. Schneider, age 89, of Piqua, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Englewood Health and Rehab. He was born June 26, 1931 in Piqua to the late Clara (Reineke) and George Schneider. He married Louise Hoskins on November 6, 1954 and she preceded him in death on November 28, 1992.

Rudy will be missed and remembered by his daughter Cheryl (Jerry) Herbe; and sons Thomas (Sondra) Schneider and Brent (Christie) Schneider, all of Piqua; five grandchildren, Nathan (Dana) Schneider, Benjamin Schneider, Kaley Schneider, Madeleine (Brett) Muller, and Luke Schneider; three brothers, Carolus (Judy) Schneider of Kettering, Philip Schneider of Piqua, and Dennis (Sherry) Schneider of Chillicothe; brother-in-law Alan Kaiser of Piqua, sister-in-law Marcia Hoskins of Eaton; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rudy was preceded in death by three sisters; Barbara Fagan, Patricia Lyle, Therese Culver; and three brothers; Francis, Roman, and Anthony.

Rudy was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. He served in the U S Air Force. He was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, where he served as an usher for many years, and helped at church bingo. He had many wonderful, caring friends from church and loved being there with them every Saturday. Church was very important to him and brought him much joy.

Rudy worked all of his life at jobs that involved cars, including the position of mechanic, salesman, parts and service manager, and general manager. Some of the places where he worked were Beaver-Heilman Ford, Teegardin Motors, and Carl Reinke Ford from which he retired. He was a car enthusiast who knew so much about cars, and loved talking about them. Rudy loved talking to people and he had a sense of humor that endeared him to many.

Rudy had many kind friends who visited and called him the past few years. These friendships helped to sustain him during his illness. Rudy’s life revolved around his children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel Hunt as celebrant. A private graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience. The family will receive friends 4:00 -7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, or Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373

