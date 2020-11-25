Millard Arthur Mikel

WEST MILTON—Millard “Art” Arthur Mikel, age 87 of West Milton, Ohio passed away at 5:00 PM Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the Village Green Health Campus in Greenville, Ohio. Art was born June 11, 1933 in Bradford, Ohio and the son of the late Millard J. and LoveVetta F. (Carter) Mikel.

He was retired as a mechanic and the former owner and operator of the Shell Gas Station of West Milton. Prior to that, he had been employed as a “Stunt Man” in the California area. He was a Lifetime member of the NRA, enjoying his guns and his favorite actor was John Wayne. Art was a dog lover particularly enjoying his puppy Herk and had a love for horses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Emma L. (Miles) Mikel in 2001. Also a brother Jim Mikel; sisters Barbara Eaglin and Geraldine Mikel as an infant; brothers-in-law Tom Eaglin and Phil Wroda and sister-in-law Annie Mikel.

Art is survived by his second wife Mary Ann (Noffsinger) Mikel of Dayton; step son Carl Dean “Buddy” (Janie) Butler of Tennessee; step daughters Amy Kitchen and Stacy Douglas both of West Milton; brothers Frank Mikel of Cincinnati, Ronald (Sandy) Mikel of Tennessee and Gary (Cheryl) Mikel of Arcanum; sister Charlotte Wroda of Greenville; step-sister Dixie Lowry of Greenville; sister-in-law Linda Mikel of Springfield as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Chaplain Candi Null officiating. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon until time of the services in the funeral home.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.