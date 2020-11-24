Round two CARES grants awarded

TROY — Miami County Commissioners recently approved the second round of CARES Act grants for local small businesses and non-profit organizations.

The second round amount awarded was $488,031.09 — with 16 businesses receiving $248,728.97 and 13 non-profits receiving $239,302.12.

The Miami County CARES grant program, which has now awarded nearly $1 million, was implemented in September, with Department of Development Director Rich Osgood and grant administrator Jill Meyer at the helm, to help local entities offset financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Commissioners passed a resolution to increase the maximum grant award from $10,000 to $25,000, as it had become apparent that Miami County small businesses and non-profits were negatively affected in amounts exceeding the original maximum grant amount.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Ted Mercer said the CARES Act funds being distributed to Miami County organizations and businesses “is the right thing to do.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons said, “A lot of the counties throughout the state of Ohio did not give money back to the community and there’s a lot of cities that got CARES Act that did not (distribute funds to the public) as well, but this is something all three commissioners felt was the right thing to do. We’re very, very happy to do it.”

Simmons said if a third round of CARES Act funds should become available, they plan on doing the same type of program.

Commissioners Jack Evans said, “We’ve very conscious of the dollars our taxpayers pay. When we can be of assistance such as this case that was warranted, we felt it was important to support our small businesses and nonprofits. We’re very pleased to be able to that.”

Applications that were late or not awarded are still on file and those applicants will be contacted if a third round should become available.

The list of businesses awarded in this round, and the grants amounts, are as follows:

• Patty’s IGA $25,000.00

• MRM Ventures-Harrison’s $25,000.00

• Brower Stationers Inc. $9,495.27

• Kerber Sheet Metal Works $25,000.00

• Jumpy’s Fun Zone $10,329.77

• K’s Hamburger Shop $8,935.52

• Links and Components $8,700.00

• Stellar Staffing LLC/Cedar Springs Pavilion $25,000.00

• Mojo’s Bar and Grille $24,710.90

• Quinn’s Commercial Cleaning $5,300.00

• Tri-Direct LLC $4,614.32

• Buecker’s Interiors Inc. $24,000.00

• Shindig’s Travel Service $15,543.24

• Your Personal Florist $10,633.00

• Schmidlapp Homestead LLC $1,466.95

• Dolphin Swim Club $25,000.00

The list of non-profits awarded include the following:

• Troy Recreation Association $25,000.00

• Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum $15,731.06

• Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County $10,000.00

• Tipp Monroe Community Services $7,591.08

• Miami County YMCA $24,963.85

• Needy Basket $15,341.32

• OSU Extension-Miami County $24,854.41

• Pink Ribbon Girls $25,000.00

• Tipp City Area Arts Council $7,180.40

• Troy Community FM $8,640.00

• Miami County Agricultural Society $25,000.00

• Isaiah’s Place Inc. $25,000.00

• First United Methodist Church of Troy $25,000.00