Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 9

• Sourmugs Tavern LLC, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — Follow-up inspection: Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the interior of the ice machine near the ice chute with a slight build-up. PIC stated the ice machine was just serviced and cleaned. Ensure the entire interior surfaces are being cleaned and sanitized effectively to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Nov. 10

• Meijer, 1900 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the meat/seafood retail cooler case, observed fresh walleye fillets stored above classic imitation lobster mac n cheese. Upon informing the PIC, this storage issue was addressed and corrected on-site.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the meat walk-in cooler, observed packaged ground beef on storage rack above packages of regular unground raw beef steaks. Ensure ground beef is being stored below unground beef. PIC corrected storage issue at the time of inspection.

A food packaged in the facility not labeled properly. Observed several labeled food items with Meijer Distribution labels containing incomplete ingredient listings provided on the packaging. Ensure entire ingredient lists for each item are provided and included on the packaged items to properly inform customers. PIC stated label machine will be re-configured and calibrated to ensure entire ingredient listings are printed for each item.

Food products not honestly presented. Observed donuts in the display case that did not match up correctly with the common name listed on the display shelving. Ensure all donuts displayed for consumer self-service are honestly presented to customers.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following: 1. The bagged leafy green cold case on the retail floor was observed to have food debris build-up beneath the racks. 2. The retail freezer (ice cream and pizza) had residual build-up of an unknown substance. 3. Most of the retail freezer doors (exterior) including the shelving inside had black mold-like growth. Ensure these non-food contact surfaces are clean to sight and touch.

Facility not maintained clean: 1. In the produce cooler, the area (floors and walls) underneath the 3-compartment sink was observed to have a build-up of dirt and other residues. 2. In the seafood walk-in freezer, ice build up was observed by the base of the door as well as on the floors and by the condensing unit. Ensure these areas are being cleaned frequently enough to prevent these sort of accumulations from occurring.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the meat room, observed a missing floor tile. Meat department PIC stated a work order has already been placed to have the missing tile replaced.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed two containers of expired Gerber green beans (OCT 2020) in the baby food section. Upon informing the PIC, these items were pulled and damaged out at the time of inspection.

Nov. 12

• Mrs. B’s Catering LLC, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Observed the bleach sanitizing solution in the 3-comp sink sanitize bay testing at 200 ppm. The PIC diluted the sanitizing solution to between 50-100 ppm at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed two packages of opened salami in the walk-in-cooler without proper date marks. Upon informing the PIC, these items were both dated with their proper dates of disposition.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the refrigeration unit used for dry storage in the banquet/catering storage area with build-up of food debris on the bottom shelving surface. Remove items and clean this surface to sight and touch.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Plumbing drain line from food prep sink observed allowing water to pool and leak through flooring into catch basin in the basement. Repair the drain line and floor drain so plumbing system is maintained in good repair and no leak is present.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the area on the grill line underneath and behind grill equipment with build-up of debris and residues. Ensure equipment is pulled out and cleaning is taking place behind/under grill line equipment to prevent build-ups.

Nov. 13

• Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Mounted can opener observed with severe food build-up. Clean this surface much more frequently to prevent these accumulations.

Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed no building backflow. An approved plumbing system shall be installed to properly preclude backflow of a solid, liquid, or gas contaminant into the water supply system at the food service operation.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. The cove base finish area behind the dish machine was observed to be coming loose from the floor and wall junctures. Reseal this cove base finish area such that it is closed and tight-fitting.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the area behind the grill line and the floors under food storage racks in the downstairs walk-in cooler needing to be cleaned. Ensure these areas of the physical facilities are being cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-ups of debris and other residues.

• Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Discussed the requirement for bodily fluid clean-up procedures in response to potential vomiting and diarrheal accidents within the retail food establishment. Copy to be emailed to PIC upon inspection.

Repeat: Label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information. Observed the seasonal display candy items on the retail sales floor without complete labeling information included on the packaging. Ensure these items include the common name, the ingredient list if made with two or more ingredients, the net weight, an allergen statement and the name and place of the packer.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed rodent droppings on shelving systems on retail sales floor as well as near the water heater. Ensure pest control is contacted, shown the issues observed and then treat the entire facility. Ensure the presence issues are cleaned only using wet cleaning methods.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the front entry doors allowing sunlight to enter underneath the perimeter of the doors and the front delivery door with a severe gap beneath the bottom of the door and the threshold. Ensure the gaps are eliminated to protect against the entry of pests.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed cardboard lining the chip rack on the retail floor by the deli department. Remove the cardboard from the wired shelving/racking unit.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. The cutting blocks in the deli used for prepping sandwiches and other deli items were observed scratched, scored and beginning to significantly discolor. Resurface or replace these cutting blocks.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed the non-food contact surfaces of the following pieces of equipment with a build-up at the time of inspection: 1. the cold retail case holding eggs, milk and tea 2. under several rack/shelving units on the retail sales floor 3. the shelving units in the produce cooler 4. the bottom shelving surfaces in the deli cooler 5. the bottom stainless shelving surface of the meat table Clean these areas more frequently to prevent these sort of accumulations of dust, dirt and other debris/residues

Repeat: Plumbing fixtures unclean. The plumbing fixtures in the employee restroom were observed unclean at the time of inspection. Ensure cleaning is taking place at a frequent enough basis to keep the restrooms clean.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed several unnecessary items in the back storage area. Remove unnecessary items, eliminate harborage conditions for pests and organize the back storage area of the RFE.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the areas underneath the meat prep station, the two-compartment sink setup, behind the chicken BBQ-er and the walls in the meat cooler with build ups of dust, dirt, debris and other residues. Ensure the physical facilities are being cleaned frequently enough to prevent these sort of accumulations.