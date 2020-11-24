Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 9

FRAUD: Complainant reported a subject calling and harassing him in reference to a possible scam where the caller wanted the complainant to send him money through a pre-paid credit card. Complainant was advised this is a scam and not to send money, and not to answer the phone or speak to the male.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller advised an individual in a green car attempted to sell their child drugs. Caller stated she just wanted the area, near the 200 block of North College Street, to be checked as the vehicle left. Officer checked the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Nov. 12

THEFT: Complainant at Family Dollar, 633 W. High St., advised a female stole items from store. Suspect was identified and a warrant was requested for her arrest. Paige Anderson, 30, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Nov. 13

DISTURBANCE: Subject returned to a residence at 611 Adams St. and created an additional disturbance after being previously warned for trespassing by officers. Subject left prior to officer arrival but was located later and served with his charge. Terrick Higgins, 22, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.