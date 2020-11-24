Commissioners return $17K to event sponsors

MIAMI COUNTY —Miami County Commissioners returned unused funds to its four core sponsors of its October plaza project dedication during their regular session on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ted Mercer participated via teleconference call.

Commissioners approved to return $17,703.44 — divided into equal amounts of $4,425.86— to Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital, Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy Foundation, and the Robinson Fund.

Mercer said made the motion to return the funds, noting the commissioners represented good stewardship of the sponsor’s funds and thanked them for their generous sponsorship.

Commissioner Greg Simmons concurred with Mercer, noting they could have found ways to spend the funds but instead returned them to the organizations.

Commissioner Jack Evans said one sponsor shared with him they were surprised the commissioners wanted to return the funds and thought they should keep it for future use, but Evans said it was their wish to return the funds.

Commissioners discussed the engineering department’s fuel island project. The current fuel island was built in 1990. The pumps are deteriorating, the software and tanks are reaching the end of their useful life. Miami County Auditor Matt Gearhardt said it was not necessary to divide the costs among departments that use the fueling station for accounting reasons. A report of departments’ fuel use can be generated for review.

The commissioner’s next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, due to the holiday.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Commissioners approved the final bill for A&A Safety’s centerline and edge line striping for 2020 for a total of $177,133.50 which included the $16,051 deduction due to the reduced quantities from the county.

• Commissioners approved to shorten the name of West Charleston Road, removing the Ginghamsburg name out of the road name. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said it would help eliminate confusion. There were no public objections and one letter in favor of the change.

• Commissioners approved the purchase of two Microsoft Surface Pro with licenses, warranty, and other related items for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The two computers are to replace malfunctioned units in the deputy cruisers. The purchase will be front M&J Technology for $3,545.50.

• Commissioners approved a contract for sheriff’s patrol services for the village of Bradford for 2021. The contract is for 8.5 hours of patrol service per day, with varying shifts, seven days a week. The contract includes the service for $7,737.40 per month with a $7,500 fuel reimbursement from the village. The sheriff’s office will continue to respond to calls to service to the village in the off-patrol hours.

• Commissioner approved to purchase of a 2021 passenger van for $36,650 from Beau Townsend for Veteran’s Services.

• Commissioners approved to purchase an ice machine for the jail not to exceed $3,722.

• Commissioners approved to purchase a 20-foot 7-ton heavy equipment trailer for $5,300.