Area briefs

Miami Valley Veterans Museum

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s upcoming monthly coffee event, scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The museum’s next coffee event will be held on Jan 6.

Scholarship winners named

PLEASANT HILL — VFW Post No. 6557 have announced the names of the the 2020-21 youth essay scholarship winners.

Abigail Perrine, Emerson Leingang and Owen Via’s entries will represent the post at the VFW District 3 contest. There will for a chance for them to advance to state judging and win additional prizes.

Patriot’s Pen “What Patriotism Means to Me?” winners include Abigail Perrine. Emerson Leingang, Ava Rapp, Cori Haines and Seth Coker of Newton Local Schools, and Levi Tracy from Milton-Union Schools.

Voice of Democracy “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” winners include Owen Via of Newton Local, Micah Tracy Milton-Union Schools and Pyper Sharkins of Lehman Catholic.

Reading group to meet

WEST MILTON — Join Kim from Milton-Union Public Library for Novel Tea’s Reading Group book discussion over “The Last Year of the War” on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Winter camp upcoming

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will again offers it winter vacation camp.

Sign your child up for a morning of exploration. Camp will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22. Camp is geared for kids in grades kindergarten through fifth.

Parents can register children for one or both days. Monday’s topic is mammals and Tuesday’s topic is birds. Campers will investigate the truth behind some popular wildlife myths. Students will meet the center’s wildlife ambassadors and learn what’s fact and what’s fiction.

The price per day for camp is $15 for BNC members and $20 for non-members for each day registered (cash or check only).

Call Brukner Nature Center at (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to pre-register your child. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.