Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 21

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle at Camp and Caldwell Streets, Piqua. Three occupants attempted to flee on foot. The front seat passenger was apprehended immediately. The driver returned to the scene on foot a short time later. After further investigation, the driver was charged with OVI, open container, and obstructing justice. The front seat passenger was cited for open container. The third occupant, who was identified, will be issued a summons for open container and obstructing justice.

Everett Booth, 21, of Piqua, was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. Austin Castle, 20, of Piqua, was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. Kaden Maxwell, 19, of Piqua, was charged with OVI, open container, and obstructing official business.

Nov. 22

BURGLARY: Danny Roush, 26, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree felony burglary in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 40, Tipp City. .

THEFT: Items were stolen out of a vehicle in the 700 block of Sunnymeade Place, Concord Twp.

OVI: A deputy responded to the intersection of Spiker and Levering Road, Washington Twp. in reference to a suspicious complaint. The caller advised a vehicle had been stopped at the intersection for approximately 45 minutes before rolling across the roadway and into a yard. Piqua EMS arrived on scene and indicated the male was unresponsive. Upon further investigation, Charles Francis was taken into custody for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a Darke County felony warrant, also for OVI.

Nov. 23

PURSE STOLEN: A resident in the 4900 block of Loy Road, Lostcreek Twp. reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle over the weekend while parked at the residence.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to an animal complaint in the area of Buckneck and Covington Gettsyburg Road, Bradford. Upon arrival, the deputy observed turkeys and chickens on the property, but the owner was not home.

DEPUTIES RESPOND TO SCAM CALL: Four deputies responded to the listed address 4700 block of Orbison Road, Staunton Twp. on a suspicious priority. Dispatch had advised that a 12 year old female calling herself “Lillian” called into 911 crying and barely audible. She claimed that she has to order her mom’s boyfriend a pizza. The girl claimed the man in the home had a gun and was pointing it at her. At the home, deputies established a perimeter while the girl was still talking to 911 and insisted the man still believed she was ordering a pizza and not speaking to 911. Deputies approached the front of the house and looked into the windows and saw no movement. After a deputy knocked on the door several times, a neighbor approached the perimeter and advised that the owners of this house were an old couple and they are not likely to be home as they are in the process of selling it. Deputies began to investigate the source of the phone call’s location. It was determined the call was made through a gaming website and the call was likely a prank. All units cleared the scene. A deputy will attempt to contact the company/gaming site in an attempt to identify the caller. Case pending.

OVI: Chaz Steele, 30, of Piqua, was charged with driving left of center, driving under OVI suspension, and OVI.