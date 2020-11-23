Troy seeks loan for Experiment Farm land

TROY — The city of Troy is seeking an $800,000 loan to purchase 73.23 acres at 1401 Experiment Farm Road.

The community partnership committee met Monday at City Hall to discuss the purchase and will recommend the resolution with emergency to city council at its next meeting.

According to the reports, in order to facilitate the purchase the loan is needed for a project that “uniquely positions the city to control and develop prime industrial land for future jobs and business growth.”

According to a memo from the Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, ‘This is a prime economic development site. Through a process of an agreement with the Community Improvement Corp., the city would loan the funds to the CIC and the CIC would become the prime lender and loan the funds to the Troy Development Council for land purchase.”

Titterington said the process would be similar to the Sherwood Shopping Center loan.

After the community partnership report, the following committees met and all committees will provide positive recommendations:

Community & Economic Development

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding O-49-2020, Rezone parcel D08-001930, 121 W. Franklin Street, from B-3, Central Business District, to OR-1, Office-Residence District

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding O-50-2020, Rezone parcel D08-001937, 25 S. Plum Street, from B-3, CentralBusiness District, to OR-1, Office-Residence District

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding O-51-2020, Rezone parcel D08-001940, 21 S. Plum Street, from B-3, CentralBusiness District, to OR-1, Office-Residence District

Streets & Sidewalks Committee

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding the vacation of a 66’ length of an alley between S. Plum and S. Cherry Streets, south of Franklin Street and vacation of an access easement running west from Cherry Street to alley requested to be vacated, requested by First United Methodist Church. This has been recommended by the Planning Commission.

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding authorizing the Director of Public Service and Safety to enter into an amended agreement with Strand Associates, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio for additional design services of West Main Street CorridorImprovements (Phases 1 and 2) at a cost not to exceed $125,000. Consideration of emergency legislation is requested.

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding authorizing the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the State Route 41 Interconnect Phase 2 Project at a cost not to exceed $361,107.

Finance Committee

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding a Resolution urging the Ohio General Assembly to oppose SB 352 and HB 754related to the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on the future of municipal income tax. Consideration of emergency legislation requested.

Buildings & Utilities Committee

• Provide a recommendation to Council regarding authorizing the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the new Fire Station No. 1 Construction Project at a cost not to exceed $6,100,000.