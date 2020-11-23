TROY—Sherri K. Allen, of Troy, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sherri was born in Troy, Ohio on April 4, 1952 to John and Jennie Lou McEowen.

Sherri married her high school sweetheart, Anthony J. Allen and they shared 48 years of marriage (52 years together). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband; her children: Jason Allen and Amber White, Julie Allen Owens, Joel and Alysha Allen; grandchildren: Addison and Jenson Stidham, Gabriel Allen, Gracie Allen, Jaden Owen, Evan Owens, Gage Schleinitz-Allen, Annaka and Carter Brooks, Sawyer Allen, Logan Allen; four great grandchildren; brother: Doug and Marie McEowen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill (Paula, deceased) Allen, Bud Allen, deceased, Tom Allen, Joe and Charissa Allen, Jim and Amy Allen, Rob Allen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jim and Mary (Allen) Ross, Scott and Patti (Allen) McKay; and her beloved and cherished pet: Chloe.

Sherri worked 30 years for the Court System in Troy, Ohio in different capacities. She started her career as a deputy clerk at Clerk of Courts for the City of Troy. She then proceeded to become the secretary for the Miami County probation and then Secretary for the City Prosecutor. She retired as the Judicial Administrative Assistant for Miami County Magistrate. Sherri has been a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy since 1972. Family and friends would all agree that Sherri was one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. Her husband would always say, “Sherri was an angel on earth with a giggle that would put a smile on your face!”

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, traditional visitation for Sherri will not be observed. A private funeral service will be held for her immediate family by Father Eric Bowman from St. Patrick Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.