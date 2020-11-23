Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 6

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to East Ash Street and Centre Court in reference to a civil matter. Subject at location had a warrant. Michael Binion, 37, of Troy, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of cocaine.

FRAUD: Male subject reported an unknown subject contacted him and advised he could provide him a computer service. The unknown subject remotely accessed the male’s computer, accessed his bank account, and convinced the male to provide him with a gift card.

SUSPICIOUS: Subject stated she received a phone call to purchase gift cards. Subject purchased the cards but did not give the scammer any of the card numbers because she realized it was a scam.

BURGLARY: Officer responded to a call referencing a door being kicked in and three unknown subjects running from the residence. No known information was available regarding the subjects. No items were reported stolen.

Nov. 7

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to 613 S. Downing St. for a suspicious complaint of a male sleeping in a vehicle. Officer made contact with male who who was found to have a warrant and was in possession of drugs. Matthew Looney, 34, of Huber Heights, was charged with possession of heroin.

Nov. 8

THEFT: Two males stole three TVs from Walmart.