Holidays on display at library

PIQUA — Piqua Public Library staff and volunteers have decorated the library with festive decor. The theme for this year’s holiday display is “The Nutcracker.” In addition to The Nutcracker theme, the decor also includes displays on other popular Christmas stories. These stories include Charles Dickens, Charlie Brown, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Twelve Days of Christmas. Additional Christmas displays feature The Changing Views of Santa, and nativity sets from Russia, Ukraine and Mexico.

“The 1891 Piqua Public Library lobby and mezzanine are awash in lights and holiday traditions,” said Piqua Public Library Director James Oda about the annual holiday exhibit. “Three grouped trees are decorated with the Nutcracker theme. Displays show seasonal material from around the world including folk art carvings from Coptic Christians in Ethiopia to Russian icons of St. Nicholas. Lighted life sized toy soldiers and Nutcrackers are on hand to greet you.

“Golden stars and banners help make the children’s department a winter wonderland as well as a special place to mail your letters to Santa,” Oda said. “Magical fairy doors are scattered around the Library for you to find as well as the many elves there to keep an eye on you. Come visit the Piqua Public Library for a safe and joyous holiday experience.”

The holiday decor will remain through the beginning of the year. Face masks are required. Photographs and descriptions of the decorations will be available on social media for those who wish to stay home but still enjoy the library during the holiday season.