Area briefs

Send letters to Santa

WEST MILTON — Pick up forms and envelopes in the foyer of the Milton-Union Public Library to complete a letter to Santa at home. Return the letters to the special mailbox in the foyer by Dec. 23, and the library will get them to Santa by Christmas. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Offices to close

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule.

The Dye Mill Road facility will be closed Nov. 26-27. Its last day of the season will be Saturday, Nov. 28.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals in the coming week for dine-in or carry-out.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Open kitchen will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 — Breakfast is available from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Monday, Nov. 30 — Cheesy hash brown casserole and dessert will be available for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your to-go order.