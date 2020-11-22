TIPP CITY—Joanne Heckman, age 91 of Tipp City passed away at her home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born June 29, 1929 in Tipp City, OH to Nelson and Lois {Barnhart} Grim. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ray Heckman in 1986, sister, Diane Bartell and brother, Ed Grim. Joanne is survived by daughters; Beth Heckman, Tipp City, OH, Jane (John Tatro) Heckman, Cleveland, OH and brother, Stanley “Sam” (Pat) Grim, West Milton, OH.

Joanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City for 50 years and for the last 20 years a member of Brandt Lutheran Church. She and her husband co-owned Ray Heckman Well Drilling and the Railroad Carry-out in Tipp City, OH.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joanne’s honor to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave #101, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Services will be held at a later date and have been arranged by FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com