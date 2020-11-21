Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
Nov. 14
THEFT: A theft was reported at JJ’s Lunchbox.
OPEN CONTAINER: George Szima, 43, of Troy, was charged with an open container, OVI, at Old Newton Parkway.
Nov. 15
POSSESSION: Dante Mills, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
THEFT: A resident in the 500 block of Lake Street reported items stolen out of their vehicle.
Nov. 16
RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer stopped a vehicle for going 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on South Ridge Avenue near Race street.
THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Race Street.
THEFT: Clinton Mers, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft from City Vapor.
Nov. 17
DISORDERLY: Chad Avey, 29, at-large, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct near the Troy Police Department.
DISORDERLY: A male subject was acting strange, waving his arms at Wendy’s. Chad Avey, 29, at-large, was charged with disorderly conduct and sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Nov. 18
LAPTOP PAWNED: A laptop was reported stolen from a resident at the Stouder Center. The item was located in the LEADS system where it was pawned. It was recovered and returned to the subject. Charges pending.
CAR GONE: Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported a vehicle was not returned. Catherine Meiring, 39, of Sidney, was charged with theft.
Nov. 19
POSSESSION: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, complicity, drug paraphernalia at the Budget Inn.
ASSAULT: Joseph Dicola-Lightowler, of Troy, was charged with assault at the Royal Inn.
THEFT: Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Fieldbrook Court.
THEFT: Theft from a vehicle was reported at the Speedway in the 1400 block of West Market Street.
DRUGS FOUND: A report of a make-up bag filled with drug paraphernalia found in a restaurant. Items were marked to be destroyed.
THEFT: Zachary Long, of Troy, was charged with theft in the area of 700 block of N. Dorset Road.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Shanna Myers, 37, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass.
Nov. 20
DRUGS: Brandon Webb, 35, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of scheduled drugs, two counts of fifth-degree felony selling dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use of drug paraphernalia.
THEFT: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with theft from Meijer.
VEHICLE RECOVERED: A vehicle that was reported stolen was recovered at the Archer Drive Wendy’s.