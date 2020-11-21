Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 14

THEFT: A theft was reported at JJ’s Lunchbox.

OPEN CONTAINER: George Szima, 43, of Troy, was charged with an open container, OVI, at Old Newton Parkway.

Nov. 15

POSSESSION: Dante Mills, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

THEFT: A resident in the 500 block of Lake Street reported items stolen out of their vehicle.

Nov. 16

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer stopped a vehicle for going 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on South Ridge Avenue near Race street.

THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Race Street.

THEFT: Clinton Mers, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft from City Vapor.

Nov. 17

DISORDERLY: Chad Avey, 29, at-large, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct near the Troy Police Department.

DISORDERLY: A male subject was acting strange, waving his arms at Wendy’s. Chad Avey, 29, at-large, was charged with disorderly conduct and sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Nov. 18

LAPTOP PAWNED: A laptop was reported stolen from a resident at the Stouder Center. The item was located in the LEADS system where it was pawned. It was recovered and returned to the subject. Charges pending.

CAR GONE: Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported a vehicle was not returned. Catherine Meiring, 39, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

Nov. 19

POSSESSION: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, complicity, drug paraphernalia at the Budget Inn.

ASSAULT: Joseph Dicola-Lightowler, of Troy, was charged with assault at the Royal Inn.

THEFT: Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Fieldbrook Court.

THEFT: Theft from a vehicle was reported at the Speedway in the 1400 block of West Market Street.

DRUGS FOUND: A report of a make-up bag filled with drug paraphernalia found in a restaurant. Items were marked to be destroyed.

THEFT: Zachary Long, of Troy, was charged with theft in the area of 700 block of N. Dorset Road.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Shanna Myers, 37, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass.

Nov. 20

DRUGS: Brandon Webb, 35, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of scheduled drugs, two counts of fifth-degree felony selling dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with theft from Meijer.

VEHICLE RECOVERED: A vehicle that was reported stolen was recovered at the Archer Drive Wendy’s.