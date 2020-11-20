Troy, Piqua, Newton bowlers ready to hit lanes; Piqua divers look for improvement

MIAMI COUNTY — Doug Stone returns as Troy boys bowling coach.

The Trojans return a talented group from last year’s MVL Miami Division champions.

Leading the way is senior Jordan Adams (formerly known as Jordan Fisher) who was first team All-MVL and averaged 205 a year ago.

Also back are seniors Brayden Ganger, who averaged 187 last year and was an individual state qualifier, Drew Snurr (185 average) and Nathan Hmilton (182 average).

Freshman Bryce Massingill (200 average) is expected to make and immediate impact.

Stone expects the conference to be strong again.

“Thee MVL has defending champ Sidney which shapes up to be a key match for us this season,” Stone said. “In the Miami Division, Butler, Tippecanoe, Piqua, and Troy were neck-and-neck all season last year and these matches can swing the either way in head-to-head play.”

Troy’s goals are to win the MVL overall, defend the MVL division title and return to state after missing out last season.

PIQUA

Craig Miller returns as coach.

Returning from last year are two district qualifiers in junior Ryan Fleisher (178,8 average) and sophomore Zach Henne (178.2 average).

Also back are junior Ethan Snyder (172.7 average) and sophomore Collin Snyder (172.5 average).

Dylan Jenkins is expected to make an impact as a freshman,

“Sidney, Butler and Troy from the MVL Miami Division are the teams to beat,” Miller said. “All three teams seem to always have talented bowlers and manage to fight for the top of the league. Xenia and Fairborn from the MVL Valley Division should be strong. Both teams had a lot of talent last year and did not graduate many bowlers last season.

“The biggest goal for our team would be to average 975 for team games and 195 for baker games. I think we have the talent to on to accomplish that because we have four lettermen returning.”

NEWTON

Eric Schnidler returns as coach, along with Steven Applegate and Chip Fisher.

School: Newton Local Schools – Boys

Key returners include seniors Jonathan Maxwell, Spencer Newhouse, Crile Staudt, Jacob Moore and Austin Hampton and sophomores Dalton Trucksis and Alex Hartman.

“We bring eight new boys into the program so we are hoping to see some potential from all of them, and hopefully have at least a couple that can contribute,z” Schindler said.

Newton will be joined by Russia, Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Fort Loramie in a new conference.

Newton hopes to compete for the conference title, advance to the district tournament as a team or have a few individuals advance to district.

GIRLS BOWLING

TROY

Rob Dever returns as coach.

The Lady Trojans return six bowlers off a team that finished fifth at the state tournament a year ago.

They include juniors Kayleigh McMullen (194 average, first team All-MVL) and Kylie Schiml (170 average).

Also back are seniors Kaitlin Jackson, Jami Loy and Hope Shiltz and junior Morgan Shilt.

Dever hopes junior Kaylee Kalmar and freshmen Aiyana Godwin and Kiandra Smith will contribute to to the varsity this season.

”Fairborn, Xenia, and Troy all have the capability to make it to state this season,” Dever said. “Those will be the key matches that that determine MVL champion. Our goals are the same as every year, win the MVL Miami Division, win the MVL and advance to state in the postseason.

PIQUA

Jason Jenkins returns as coach.

Key returners from last season are sophomore Katelyn Brown (136.9 average) and junior Desiree Warner (133 average).

Key newcomers will be Lauren Hicks and Kiya Treon.

Jenkins sees Troy and Fairborn as the teams to beat in the MVL.

“My goal this year is to be competitive with every team in the league and have a opportunity to get these young ladies to be the best they can be,” Jenkins said.

NEWTON

Eric Schindler returns as coach, along with Steven Applegate and Chip Fisher.

The Key returners include seniors Avery Hartman, Mackenzie Caldwell, Natalee Carling and Alyssa Hampton and juniors Deanna Bucholtz and Kelly Armentrout.

”We bring four new girls into the program so we are hoping to see some potential from all of themand hopefully have at least a couple that can contribute right away,” Schindler said.

Newton will be competing in a new bowling conference with Russia, Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Fort Loramie.

The Indians goals are to compete for and hopefully win a a conference title and qualify for district, either as a team or with individuals.

DIVING

PIQUA

Debbie Rezabek takes over as coach.

Returning divers include Carsyn Meckstroth and Libby Bradley, while newcomers include Brennan Johns and Ellah Rojas.

The goals for the team are to learn new styles and techniques and improve on old styles and techniques.