Piqua to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission recently passed an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city.

The motion amended a chapter in the Piqua Code of Ordinances to allow for these dispensaries to be included as a defined use in the zoning code, also adding dispensaries as a principal permitted use in the General Business and Central Business Districts.

The ordinance was passed unanimously.

In other business, the commission passed a resolution amending the contract to Milligan Construction Company for the Scarbrough Drive extension project for unexpected costs, including the replacement of a valve.

According to city engineer Amy Havenar, the contingency budget for this project was surpassed by just $1,300.

The former K-Mart site is being repurposed by an independent investor for what Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said will be industrial type use similar to how the former Kroger building was used.

Schmiesing said renovation and repurposing of several other buildings throughout the city is underway, including the old Sonic building and the former Z’s restaurant downtown.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. All meetings are recorded and posted on the City of Piqua YouTube channel.