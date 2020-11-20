TROY — Joseph E. Smick, age 91, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Caldwell House in Troy. He was born on July 2, 1929 in Troy to the late Eugene J. and Loretta (Siler) Smick.

Joe is survived by four children: Ava (Larry) Swanberg, Susan (Danny) Lambert and Eugene Smick, all of Sioux City, IA and Dennis (Stacy) Smick of Ft. Myers, FL; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three nieces: Beth (Rick) Smallwood of Conover, OH, Susan (Bill) Liddy of Piqua, OH and Mary Ann of Ashland, OR; and one nephew: Tom (Debbie) Massie of Fairborn, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Jean Massie and Mary Smick; and two daughters: Mary Davis and Barbara Greenough.

Joe dedicated his life to the US Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Senior Master Sargent and was an Aircraft Superintendent. Joe served in WW II, Korean War and Vietnam War. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. Joe was a member of the German Club. He previously worked part time at Cliffside Golf Course. Joe liked motorcycle trips, taking his boat out on the Ohio River and reminiscing with friends on the golf course. He also enjoyed visits with his sister in Ohio and trips to Florida. Joe had a good life with his free spirit and many travels.

