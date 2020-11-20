By: Excellence in Dentistry, Inc.

Dental emergencies can be scary. What do I do? Who do I call? How am I going to pay for this?

In the event of a toothache, it is always best to contact your dentist and schedule an appointment as soon as you start to feel discomfort. Tooth infections can lead to serious complications. Tooth pain is something you should not ignore.

What happens if you break a tooth? If you chip a tooth or have a small break, call your dental provider and schedule at their next available appointment time. Extent of treatment depends on the size and location of the break, so it’s important to have the dentist look at it as soon as possible. However, if you knock a tooth out completely or have trauma, you need to seek dental care immediately.

Did you know that the team at Excellence in Dentistry is prepared to assist you with your dental emergencies after hours? A team member monitors messages after our office closes daily until 9:00 p.m. and on the weekends.

