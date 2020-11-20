PIQUA—David A. Fisher Jr., 72, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness on Friday, November 13, 2020 at MiamiValleyHospital. He was born May 27, 1948 in Conneaut to the late David A. and Georgianna (Kako) Fisher Sr. He married Susan “Suz” (Maheu) Fisher June 18, 1997 in a hot air balloon in Fox River Grove, Illinois and she survives.

Other survivors include two children, Michael David Fisher of California, Gail (Cory) Holder of North Carolina; the mother of his children, Kay Fisher of North Carolina; two siblings, Cathy Fisher Taylor and Richard (Lee) Fisher all of North Carolina; two nieces, Angie (Jason) Hunt and Susie (Tinker) Mauney all of North Carolina; one nephew, Sammie (Belinda) Mauney also of North Carolina; and a special lifelong friend, Doug (Rachel) Shaw of Virginia.

Mr. Fisher was a graduate of North CarolinaState with a Bachelor’s degree in Textiles. He worked most of his career in textile manufacturing. David was skilled at woodturning, expertly making beautiful bowls, pens, vases of all sizes that he and Suz would take to craft shows. He recently took up wood carving and was in a wood carving club. He was a Miami County Master Gardener, and really enjoyed transforming the yard at the house over the years. David loved to spend time with family and friends, and also loved all of his cats. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A service to honor his life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, TroyOH45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.