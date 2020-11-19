WM municipal manager resigns

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — West Milton Village Council held a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, voting to accept a resignation letter submitted by municipal manager Matt Kline and naming service director Ben Herron to serve as acting municipal manager until a replacement can be found.

“Moving forward, we’re going to discuss what we think is going to be our next step for the hiring process for a new manager,” mayor Anthony Miller said. “What that looks like, we haven’t quite decided yet, if it’s going to be maybe a hiring committee or hiring a consultant. That decision hasn’t been made yet.”

Kline has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 8, pending the results of an ongoing investigation. So far, village officials have not released any details regarding the investigation, which was conducted by an outside legal counsel, or its estimated cost.

“Because it was a personnel matter, we’re not discussing any details,” Miller said. “It’s a confidential matter, and that’s to protect all parties.”

“We’re just following the advice of our own legal counsel on what we can and cannot discuss,” he said. “As much as we can, we make public; we try to be as transparent as we can.”

Council members said they do not intend to complete the investigation now that Kline has submitted his letter of resignation.

“Because he resigned, we did not conclude this investigation,” Miller said. “It would be a waste of money, so we went ahead and stopped the investigation.”

“At this time, we don’t see the point of continuing investigating anything, since he’s not employed here anymore,” he said. “There’s no criminal offense; you would know if there was a criminal offense, that would be a public record.”

Kline was not present at the meeting, although council members did read a copy of his resignation letter, which was addressed to Miller, Herron and village law director Lenee Brosh. “Thank you for your years of loyalty and dedication to West Milton,” the letter said. “Thank you for this opportunity for me to serve the community.”

Kline served as municipal manager since approximately 2012, and previously worked as city manager in Sandusky. His resignation letter was effective Nov. 16.

Several residents addressed village council during the meeting. “I don’t understand why it’s being accepted,” Nathan Muncy said of the resignation letter. “You also had the option not to accept it.”

“He wants to resign, but you guys could block that and fire him, so this doesn’t happen again,” Muncy said. “With him resigning, he’s able to get a job somewhere else.”

“I know there have been some other things that happened in the past,” he said. “I believe the last place that he worked he got fired for a racial slur. Other than that, there was some talk about sexual harassment.”

“I cannot speak to the validity of that,” Miller said, adding that current council members were not involved in hiring Kline as municipal manager. “That was before any of us were on council.”

“I feel like this is going to happen again,” Muncy said. “Whatever it was, I feel like it’s just going to be a repeat thing, like he’s getting away with it.”

“Once you get fired from a place and get the option to resign, then it happens again and you get the option to resign and everybody accepts that, I just feel like he’s going to keep getting away with it,” he said.

“You’re asking us to basically put a mark on his name,” Miller said. “That’s not our place to do that.”

Other residents referred to an entity called MDK Clubhouse, LLC, which lists Kline as its official agent on paperwork filed with the state of Ohio. According to a newspaper story that ran in the Lisbon, Ohio Morning Journal, MDK Clubhouse purchased a 25-acre portion of the former Twin Springs Golf Course in Guilford Lake, Ohio for $255,290 last November.

“I just don’t understand why there’s not consequences,” Muncy said. “I don’t understand why you guys didn’t look into it a little bit deeper, since there is a past of this.”

Village council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.