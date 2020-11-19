Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 2

• Applebee’s, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 4

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed the dispenser to the soda beverage gun when the nozzle was removed needing cleaned. Upon informing the PIC, the nozzle was removed and the dispensing unit was effectively cleaned.

Observed food utensils stored in utensil drawer that were scattered and disorganized. Ensure the utensils are being stored all facing the same direction to prevent contamination of the food contact surfaces of the clean utensils.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets on the 3-door reach-in cooler in disrepair. Repair or replace.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting blocks stored on the cutting racks that were severely scratched and scored. Replace or resurface these food preparation blocks.

Corrected During Inspection: Non-durable equipment observed. Observed two knives in the wall-mounted knife storage holder with non-durable and chipped blades. To prevent physical contaminants from potentially entering food items being prepped, replace these non-durable utensils. The knives were discarded voluntarily by the PIC at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the areas of the dry storage room behind racking systems, underneath the 3-compartment sink as well as the floor paneling in the walk-in cooler with build-ups of dust, dirt, debris and other residues. Ensure the cleaning of the physical facilities is occurring frequently enough to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed the cove base finish to the left hand side of the dining room swing door and by the drink station area in disrepair and patched with cut pieces of FRP. Repair cove base finish such that is is closed and tight-fitting to floor and wall junctures. PIC stated this would be addressed as part of the upcoming remodel.

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. No employee with Manager’s Certification in Food Protection at the retail food establishment. Obtain Level 2 training.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed rodent droppings in the undercounter cabinetry of the self-service beverage area. Also observed rodent droppings in the back of house storage and warewashing area by the back door. Discussed facility shall contact professional pest control company to service and treat the facility for the presence of pests.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. The front entrance doors were observed with adequate space for pests to enter the retail food establishment. Place an adequate door sweep or weather strip on the front entry doors and/or replace the threshold to ensure no sunlight is seen beneath the perimeter of the doors.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The gaskets to the reach-in beer cooler doors were observed with duct tape and in disrepair. Remove the duct tape and repair or replace to ensure the gaskets properly seal when the cooler doors are closed.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed a leak on plumbing fixture in the back of house storage area by the water heater and mop basin. A catch cup was observed completely full underneath the pipe that was actively leaking. Contact maintenance to address the active leak. Once the leak is fixed, ensure the wall is cleaned to remove the mold build-up on the wall behind the leaking pipe.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The walk-in cooler floors behind shelving/racking systems were observed with dust, dirt and residual build-up. Also, the walls in the walk-in cooler had a build-up of dust and dirt. Ensure the racking systems are moved and the floors and walls are cleaned more frequently to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The ceiling tiles above the 3-compartment sink had a build-up of an unknown splattered residual. Clean the ceiling in this area. If the tiles are no longer easily cleanable, then replace the tiles above the 3-compartment sink.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No level 1 Person-in-Charge individual trained as a certified Food Handler. Discussed an email will be sent to PIC upon inspection to ensure the facility can work toward obtaining at least level 1 training.