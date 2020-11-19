Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 4

THEFT: Bruce Harms, 48, of Piqua, was charged with the misuse of a credit card.

THEFT: Caller advised someone broke out her vehicle window and stole her purse near 820 Scot Drive. Investigation pending.

Nov. 5

THEFT: Complainant, as asset protection officer with Walmart, reported a male subject currently in the store concealing items. Male was located in the parking lot and admitted to the theft. Numerous stolen items were found on his person. Michael Reardon, 36, of Laura, was arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia.

DRUGS: Marcia Smith-Sims, 58, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs/hashish.

MENACING: Dylan Taylor, 27, of Piqua, was charged with menacing and aggravated menacing.