Low Voltage Solutions opens second store

SIDNEY — Low Voltage Solutions Inc., a Sidney-based audio/video store, has opened a second location in Troy.

LVS has been serving Sidney and the surrounding community for almost 25 years. Started in 1996 by owner Scott Huffman, LVS currently provides audio, video, and security systems for residential, commercial, and institutional customers. LVS has moved and expanded multiple times, but is now opening a second location in Troy.

The second location, at 7 S. Market St., is located downtown Troy and will be open this month. Featuring a full showroom with a home theater room and outdoor audio displays, its hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are excited to begin serving the Troy and Tipp City area. We feel that there is a real need for a high-end audio and video store in this area,” Huffman said.

LVS will be offering a wide range of products from brands like Sony, Sonos, Paradigm and GoldenEar. In addition, LVS offers full-home audio, security systems, and videoconferencing equipment. Along with the second location in Troy, Huffman expects to add several jobs to the area as he welcomes new staff members on board.

In anticipation of the opening, Huffman said, “We’re looking forward to being in downtown Troy and being an active part of the community.”

The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with refreshments provided and limited-time deals available.

The Sidney location is located at 1611 N. Wapakoneta Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.