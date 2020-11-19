Dancing with the Piqua Stars to conclude online

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s premier fundraiser Dancing with the Piqua Stars will conclude at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in a free online virtual format.

The event will be streamed on YouTube with several segments live and some taped segments as well. With the pandemic, some of the cast members have changed for this year. Still dancing will be John and Katie Vosinet and Veronica Gaier and Kyle Magoteaux. In addition to them, Candi Etter and Carla Zugelder are still dancing but with different partners. Zugelder will be dancing with Ron Mullins and Etter will now be dancing with Maria Weaver.

A completely new team has been added to the cast featuring Tara Miller and Dan Rosenbaum.

Visit the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook page and website at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org for more information on how to watch the virtual event. Hartzell Propeller were the underwriters of expenses for the competition.

For more information on how to vote, contact the Piqua Arts Council at (937) 773-9630.