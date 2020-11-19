County remains in red COVID-19 zone

TROY — Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith gave a weekly update to the Miami County Board of Commissioners Thursday during which he said the county will remain in the COVID-19 red zone, as reported by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The red zone indicates very high virus exposure and spread, and comes with guidance to limit activities as much as possible.

According to data released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 939 cases over the past two weeks, up from 664 reported in the two weeks prior. Cases per capita are 877.68 per 100,000 residents, up from 620.64 per 100,000 reported last Thursday. Non-congregate cases are at 94.74 percent.

According to Smith, six residents of long-term care facilities have been reported as testing positive for COVID-19 this week, along with 15 staff members, across nine facilities.

As of Thursday, the county is at a total of 3,693 cases with 249 hospitalizations, 65 deaths, and 2,299 presumed recovered.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners:

• Approved and signed a project agreement for the design and construction of the Peterson Road Bridge replacement. According to county engineer Paul Huelskamp, the project is not set to begin until 2024. Huelskamp said $5 million of project funding will come from the federal government, with the county set to contribute just over $700,000, which will come from the bridge levy fund.

• Awarded the bid for the Knoop Road Bridge replacement project to Brumbaugh Construction for a total of $545,808, as recommended by the county engineer.

• Set a public hearing for Dec. 15, at 9:05 a.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room, for consideration of the proposed fee increases for the Miami County Animal Shelter.

• Approved construction and estimated assessments of the Agenbroad Group Drainage Project, located in Bethel Township, as recommended by the Soil and Water Conservation District. A project estimate of $60,000 was given, to be paid by a total of eight landowners, with an eight-year repayment period.