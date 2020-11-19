Area briefs

Legion offers chicken dinner

PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion is having a chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Carry-out orders can be placed at 4:45 p.m. by calling (937) 773-9085.

The cost is $8 per meal, which includes four pieces of chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.

Winter-wear sought

PIQUA — Members of the community are collecting new or lightly worn winter coats, scarves, gloves and hats for students who are attending Springcreek and Washington Primary schools.

Mark Reedy and Spencer Peltier’s Thrivent Financial, 429 N. Main St., and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St., will be the collection points through Friday, Dec. 18.

Collected items will be provided to the Piqua City School District’s transportation department so that school bus drivers can provide the winter clothing to those students standing in the cold.

City offices to close

PIQUA — Piqua City Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 to allow for city employees to observe the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

Garbage, refuse and recycling collections will not be made on Thursday, but will be made on Friday and Friday’s collections will be made on Saturday.

City staff urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-up the following day.