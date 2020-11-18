KEITHA J. JONES

PIQUA — Keitha Jean Jones, 78, of Piqua passed away at 5:54 P.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 9, 1942 in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon and Naomi (Edsall) Rust.

On May 10, 1963 she married Edward “Ted” Jones, who survives. Also surviving are siblings, Joan Snider of Piqua, Virginia Hennessey of Troy, Alan Rust of Troy, Kevin Rust of Piqua, and Terry Rust of Merced, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Keitha was a licensed practical nurse. She retired from Sidney Care Center in 2002. Prior to that, she worked at Detmer and Piqua Memorial Hospital. Following retirement Keitha and her husband loved to go gambling at various casinos all over the country. She also enjoyed working in her yard and spending time around the family pool during the summer.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

A Private Graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua where Keitha will be laid to rest.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Keitha’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to Keitha’s family at www.cromesfh.com