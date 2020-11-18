Click It or Ticket campaign underway

MIAMI COUNTY — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and more drivers hit the roads, Miami County Safe Communities is reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use. This annual campaign is part of the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from Nov. 16-29.

Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with this busy travel season.

“Currently Miami County has a 91.3 percent seat belt usage rate, which is good, but we can do better,” Vicky Knisley-Henry said.

Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash, Knisley-Henry said. Yet, many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up, Knisley-Henry said.

“By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” Knisley-Henry said. “That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”

Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives, Knisley-Henry said. In 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

“To help prevent crash fatalities, we need to step up seat belt enforcement, day and night,” Knisley-Henry said.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.