TROY — Barbara J. Crabtree, age 76, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 8, 1944 in Troy, Ohio to the late James E. and Virginia (Brown) Burns.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law: Roger (Judy) Crabtree and John Crabtree both of Troy; grandchildren: Amber Marie Crabtree, Earnest Roger (Ginger Sharp) Crabtree, Ashley Lynn Bryant, Jon Jon Crabtree and Haley Crabtree; great-grandchildren: Earnie Crabtree, Rose Crabtree, Lillian Crabtree, Tyler Bryant and Adrianna Crabtree; sister: Mary Smith of Troy; brothers: James Burns of Troy, Michael Burns of Piqua and Orest Burns of Huntsville, TX.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Roger Crabtree in 2012, sister, Virginia Fyffe and a brother, Jerry Brown.

Barbara retired as a cashier at Meijers.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.