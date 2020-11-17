Jury finds Dayton man guilty

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was found guilty on all 10 counts of various felonies by a trial jury in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, was found guilty of first-degree felonies of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, second-degree felony assault, third-degree felonies of abduction, failure to comply with police orders, weapons under disability, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, and three gun specifications due to prior offenses. Washington will also be classified as a repeat violent offender. Washington could face more than 30 years in prison if sentenced to the maximum allowed by law.

The six-day trial ended around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The state, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker and defense Patrick Conboy rested their case late Monday afternoon.

On June 24, 2019, Washington was found guilty of stealing a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and assault incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. It was first reported as a carjacking but later was determined to be an assault. Washington assaulted a white male, who testified. He testified Washington and another subject held him against his will, and stole his car, TV, his wallet and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and several tools and items from the garage were stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects in the Piqua area, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers in the North County Road 25-A area. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

Washington’s mother and his children’s mother testified Je-Tarre was at his mother’s home for a family day although state’s evidence of his activity, including climbing a flight of steps to which his mother’s home is a one-story mobile home, debunked their claims for an alibi.

Washington previously had a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 15, but it was rescheduled due to Washington’s disorderly conduct before the jury was able to be selected. In previous court hearings, Washington turned down a plea agreement with the state with some charges dismissed and a 12-year sentence cap.

Washington’s bond was revoked and he will appear for a repeat violent offender hearing on Dec. 4.

Judge Stacy Wall presided over the jury trial. The jury was separated with Plexiglas and deliberated in the courtroom to allow for social distancing once deliberations started. Wall thanked the jury for their time, especially under the circumstances of COVID-19 precautions.